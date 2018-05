Bishop Believes that Validly Elected Cardinals Should Hold a New Conclave

okietraditionalist.blogspot.com

St Gallen mafia

Monsignor Rene Gracida, 94, the retired bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, has again expressed his conviction that Francis’ election was invalid.Talking to(May 6), Gracida said that he encourages “the validly appointed Cardinals” [before the conclave 2013] to elect another pope.Gracida argues that the conspiracy of the so calledis violating the provisions of John Paul II and making the election of Jorge Bergoglio invalid.Gracida believes that some cardinals should silently and discretely move to hold a conclave.