Buffoon Bishop Riding A Mechanical Bull

Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, Australia, rode a mechanical bull at a charity event, he told CruxNow.com (July 4).“I wasn’t so good with the whole ‘getting on the bull’ part, but video evidence of that has been kept private!” he added.Macbeth-Green also mentioned that for the Ad-Limina visit during the Roman heat wave he used his cowboy hat and was envied by “most bishops.”It is a common phenomenon in the Church that bishops and popes behave like buffoons because they believe that this is "pastoral".