Buffoon Bishop Riding A Mechanical Bull

Wilcannia-Forbes Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green, Australia, rode a mechanical bull at a charity event, he told CruxNow.com (July 4).
“I wasn’t so good with the whole ‘getting on the bull’ part, but video evidence of that has been kept private!” he added.
Macbeth-Green also mentioned that for the Ad-Limina visit during the Roman heat wave he used his cowboy hat and was envied by “most bishops.”
It is a common phenomenon in the Church that bishops and popes behave like buffoons because they believe that this is "pastoral".
