When a soul from Purgatory visited St. Gemma Galgani

The Life of St. Gemma Galgani

Her prayer, at least in part, was heard. The Sister suffered greatly and died in a few months. Gemma told those of her home of it, in order that they might pray for the deceased, and she gave her the name Mary Teresa of the Infant Jesus, as she was not known in Lucca.



This soul appeared to her full of sorrow imploring her help as she was undergoing great torments in Purgatory for certain defects. Nothing more was needed to set all the fibers of Gemma’s heart in motion. From that moment she gave herself no rest—prayers, tears, and loving contests with Our Lord.

Towards half-past one it seemed to me that the Madonna herself came to tell me that the hour was drawing nigh. Then almost immediately I thought I saw Mary Teresa coming towards me clad as a Passionist, accompanied by her Angel Guardian and by Jesus. Oh! how she was changed since the day I first saw her! Smiling she drew close to me and said: “I am truly happy and I go to enjoy my Jesus for ever.” She thanked me again. Then she made sign of bidding me goodbye with her hand, several times, and with Jesus and her Angel Guardian she flew to Heaven. It was about half-past two o’clock in the morning.

St. Gemma Galgani (1878-1903) from Italy heard (according to) of a Passionist nun who was on the point of death:St Gemma Galgani prayed for 16 days for this soul. The prayers were answered: