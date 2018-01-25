Language
Rafał_Ovile

PRAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI

PRAY FOR POPE BENEDICT XVI
Posted on January 23, 2018 by abyssum


We may never know why he resigned. I personally believe that the San Gallo Conspirators who did everything they could to prevent him from being elected in the Conclave of 2005, and failed, succeeded in 2013 in threatening the Church with such a financial disaster that Benedict, out of love for the Church and on those countless men and women around the world who depend on the Church for their very sustenance and living, sacrificed himself and resigned the exercise of the power of jurisdiction (governing) that belongs to whoever occupies the Chair of Peter, but not the power of orders. Jorge Maria Bergolio, who was elected to succeed Benedict to the Chair of Peter in 2013 has chosen, rightly or wrongly, to exercise ALL of the powers of the papacy with the resulting chaos that we are now experiencing.
If Archbishop Ganswein was correct in saying in his speech in the Gregorianum that the Church now has a “shared papacy”, and I believe that he could only have said it if, as the personal secretary of Benedict XVI he knew that Benedict had received a sign from the Lord that what he contemplated doing was acceptable to the Lord, then Jorge Maria Bergolio has usurped powers he was not given.

One has only to look upon this photo of Pope Benedict XVI to see how much he has aged physically since the election of 2013. My heart aches for him. I can only begin to imagine the suffering he has experienced and continues to experience as he asks the Lord over and over again, “Did I do the right thing?”

Regardless of your own opinion, pray for him! Joseph Ratzinger was/is a great priest, Archbishop, Cardinal, and Pope. Pray for him!

+Rene Henry Gracida

CarolineA03
@Rafał_Ovile Pardon me Sir, YOURS is the emotional reaction. You say Benedict is "attacked by his enemies" hoping we shower praise on his retreating formm seeing something admirable in his decision to quit the Papacy, violating our trust in him, Somehow we should be applauding his modernistic "This is your new daddy children - Poppa's off!" approach? Yet he claims publicly to be "beating as one … More
Rafał_Ovile
Dr Bobus you may find in my comment to Dr Reiss arguments which refute your statement legitimizing "emerital" papacy. For i.e. Cardinal Burke had doubts which he expressed in December (see aka-catholic or GTV). Also I have found more Magisterial proof that Bp. Garcida is very close to full truth... I appreciate your experience in Rome which has no direct bearing on the validity of Pope BXVI's … More
Rafał_Ovile
Dr Stuart Reiss oh yeah this will really help I understand tea is from 1908 and reflection is i.e. 2017?
Dr Stuart Reiss
4) the wind in the willows. Kenneth Grahame. methuen publishing 1908.

Now time for that cup of tea to re orientate myself again....ta ta
Rafał_Ovile
Dr Stuart Reiss 1. analogies are not identicals. Therefore popes and bishops attributes are not reciprocal. For i.e. a pope can't retire like bishop because he is also a bishop. Faulty analogy. A pope has other distinct attributes which no other bishop possesses by inheritance of Petrine Office. By inheriting munus a pope is the sole vicar of Christ with unique attributes given to each valid … More
Dr Bobus
@Rafal_Ovile Every bishop in union with Rome has jurisdiction. Auxiliaries et al are given jurisdiction in a titular diocese, which exists only juridically (my home town is a titular diocese). Since Vat II a retired bishop is now Emeritus, which indicates he once exercised jurisdiction but no longer. Any diocese with both a retired and active bishop has two bishops, but only one has jurisdiction… More
Dr Stuart Reiss
A pope is a bishop.....hes is the bishop of Rome..a bishop is the highest authority in the church...and the fullness of the priesthood...the pope is of course titled the first amongst equals...and due difference is paid to the Pope by other bishops..the pope is allowed to resign his petrine ministry and theres a precedent to it too Celestine V in 1294 and Gregory XII in 1415 but i must say i … More
Rafał_Ovile
CarolineA03 in your comments you deal with with many issues some of which are irrelevant to establish the final truth. Specifically, you talk about accidentals i,e, lightning or your opinions, which objectively are not considered as key evidence in establishing truth. At the same time you completely disregard the major attacks on the pope from his enemies and lack of reaction of the Church what … More
Dr Bobus
Who said that he is not permitted to resign the exercise of jurisdiction? Whenever a diocesan bishop retires, he loses jurisdiction.
CarolineA03
@Rafał_Ovile With due respect. Look again at what you have written.

"Benedict,..... resigned the exercise of the power of jurisdiction (governing) that belongs to whoever occupies the Chair of Peter, but not the power of orders. "

He's not permitted to do such a thing. The fact that he DID is infamous. I beg your pardon if you mistake my words for anger - my "feelings" are not the concern. … More
Rafał_Ovile
CarolineA03 when referring to own feelings not facts one will not conform thoughts to reality. Please carefully read again the article and my comment below. Especially, consider facts(can google) which lead to decision of BXVI and "limited frame" of action. Otherwise you will mistake the victim with his offender, good and evil.
CarolineA03
I liked & trusted Pope Benedict XVI, however, I need to first admit I don't like the fact that he failed to resign properly. In doing so he has invalidated the pontificate of Jorge Bergoglio. Secondly, in saying that he is sharing the papacy, he is guilty of gross error & probably excommunicated. If he had not chosen to leave, this awful situation regarding Francis would probably never have happened.
Rafał_Ovile
When Pope Benedict XVI was validly elected in 2005 the "Saints" from city of Gallen and their candidate, who is present highest legislator, did not accept the fact of adherence to the primacy of Peter, to the "manifest and explicit decrees both of predecessors the Roman Pontiffs and of general councils, "which must be believed by all faithful Christians". They rejected in their distorted … More
