Another "Shocking" Abuse Case in Australia Ends In Acquittal (But Nobody Cares)

A frail and partially blind John Francis Tyrrell, a former Christian Brother, walked free from jail on March 15 after an Australian court of appeal acquitted him of all charges.
Tyrrell spent his 80th birthday behind bars as a convicted “paedophile.” Last year, a jury had found him “guilty” of ten charges.
A complainant had lied to the gullible court that Tyrrell abused him when he was around 11 years old at Geelong's St Joseph's College in 1965 and 1966.
The complainant claimed he confronted Tyrrell directly at the school in early 1969. But Tyrrell had ceased to teach at the school at the end of 1966.
In April 2018 Tyrrell was sentenced to eleven years in prison and spent 11 months behind bars.
Oligarch media like news.com.au invented lurid tales about Tyrrell but never reported about his acquittal.
Picture: © Rae Allen, CC BY-NC, #newsLthvtitzmy
Clicks38
- Report
Social networks