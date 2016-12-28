Novena for Epiphany Dec 28- Jan 5.

Clicks 27

At Thy birth, O Jesus, a star of wondrous splendor shone forth in the Eastern skies and led to Bethlehem the Magi, those envoys of far-distant, pagan peoples, even as the Angel, bathed in heavenly light, was summoning to Thy manger the shepherds, as representatives of the chosen people. For the Gentiles as well as the Jews, must needs recognize in Thee, a poor and helpless Infant, the Almighty King of Ages, the Savior of mankind. Neither scepter nor diadem disclosed Thy kingly state; no sweet harmonies, no hosts of angels mustering around Thy crib revealed Thy divine nature; but the star shining above Thy wretched stable pointed to the Heavens, the earth, and the entire universe as Thine absolute possessions; even as the Magi, who at the inspiration of Thy grace, coming promptly from afar, caring naught for dangers, overcoming every difficulty, and embracing every sacrifice, reached Thy feet and kneeling in reverence offered Thee gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. Thirsting for God, they had gone eagerly in search of Thee, and Thou did reveal Thyself to them in a wonderful manner, while still in Thy crib, filling them with joy and transforming them into the first messengers of Thy glories to the peoples of the East.



After the appearance of the star, which sufficed to render the Magi Thy ardent followers, O Jesus, did Thou demonstrate Thy divinity! Yet what darkness still overshadows our poor minds! How reluctantly our wills give way to the loving impulses of Thy grace, even when they do not openly resist Thee! Give us, therefore, O Jesus, the strength to reply ever promptly and generously to Thy call, and grant that the divine light of faith, which was enkindled by Thee within us while still in our cradles, may ever accompany us on the road of life, until, blessed at last in Heaven, we shall be able to fix our eyes upon Thee in the light of glory.