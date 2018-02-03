Language
Dublin Archbishop: World Day Of Families Open To Immorality?

Dublin Archbishop Diarmuid Martin has threatened that the World Meeting of Families in Dublin, Ireland, in August will be an "inclusive [gay] event, open to all families and family members”.

Talking to the Irish Times (February 2), Martin further dissociated himself from the decision of Vatican Cardinal Farrell who barred the former Irish president Mary McAleese from speaking at a Vatican conference on March 8, neither Martin nor his office were consulted by the Vatican.

Twitter User Faithful Catholic believes that Martin’s attempt to be "inclusive" doesn’t include faithful Catholics.

Josephmary
The more I read pope Leo 13, of happy memory, encipacals on the freemansons of his day and today the more it makes me weep. And even more so going all the way back to 1730 our popes with Great heart ache Pain and Suffering and Great effort tried to warn us on the freemansons only to fall upon deaf ears and dead hearts. For what freedom equality fraternity. You all got sucker in by the luer and … More
BrTomFordeOFMCap
I wouldn't pay much attention to D. Martin he isn't Irish episcopate. Allegedly his relations with the other bishops are not good. He looks after number one (even in his own diocese) and this interview with the IT is just a way to keep the Irish media off his back. They're fuming someone had the 'liathroidi' (I won't translate just guess what it means) to turn down McAleese (darling of the pro-… More
Josephmary likes this.
Jim Dorchak
First we know it is a gay event if the Archbishop is attending.

Second; IT IS EXCLUSIVE: If it was open to ALL FAMILIES we know that it WOULD NOT include gays as they do not constitute FAMILIES. There is a bit of contradiction as we know two people of the same sex do not constitute a FAMILY.

Third: When will the good Archbishop be more concerned about the Faithful Catholic Families he has and … More
aderito
dont conform with the world just to be popular , instead be a guardian of the Truth of our Lord Jesus Christ
Joseph a' Christian likes this.