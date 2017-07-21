언어
Superior General Prays Among Buddhist Monks

On July 15 the controversial Superior General of the Jesuits, Fr Arturo Sosa participated during a visit of Jesuit communities in Cambodia in a Christian-Buddhist dialogue-group and entered for the first time in his life a Buddhist temple.

Pictures published on the social media of the Jesuit Asia Pacific Conference show Sosa dressed like a layman, sitting on the floor of the temple among Buddhist monks piously folding his hands.

