Cardinal Rodriguez Reigns “By Terror Toward Anyone Who Dares To Question Him”
Priests of the archdiocese of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, have been suspended “only” for informing Cardinal Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga of “immoral acts” of his auxiliary bishop Juan Pineda, according to Martha Alegria Reichmann, the widow of a former Honduras ambassador to the Holy See for 22 years.
Reichmann told ncregister.com (May 23) that Tegucigalpa archdiocese is “governed by terror towards anyone who dares to question the Cardinal’s bad decisions or, even more dangerously, to rub up against the auxiliary”.
And, “Everyone who has done this has already been marginalized.”
Reichmann was for decades a close friend of the Cardinal.
She lost her life savings because a fund manager, recommended by the Cardinal, betrayed her in 2012.
Picture: © Edward Pentin, #newsGqjnkixioq
