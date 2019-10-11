Vatican Forcefully Denies Claim Pope Francis Said Jesus Was Not God
Controversy erupted this week when atheist Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari published a serious charge in an article for the center-left outlet La Repubblica — namely, that Pope Francis previously told him in a private interview that Jesus Christ was not God. If true, this would be a blatant statement of heresy that denies the Nicene Creed and the Catechism.
Sure...like I trust the homoheretics at the Vatican. No faith left.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
