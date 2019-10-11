Vatican Forcefully Denies Claim Pope Francis Said Jesus Was Not God

Facebook

Vatican Forcefully Denies Claim Pope Francis Said Jesus Was Not GodAlessandra Benedetti via Getty ImagesControversy erupted this week when atheist Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari published a serious charge in an article for the center-left outlet La Repubblica — namely, that Pope Francis previously told him in a private interview that Jesus Christ was not God. If true, this would be a blatant statement of heresy that denies the Nicene Creed and the Catechism.