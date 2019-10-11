Clicks89
Angelo Lopez
Vatican Forcefully Denies Claim Pope Francis Said Jesus Was Not God

By Paul Bois
DailyWire.com

Controversy erupted this week when atheist Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari published a serious charge in an article for the center-left outlet La Repubblica — namely, that Pope Francis previously told him in a private interview that Jesus Christ was not God. If true, this would be a blatant statement of heresy that denies the Nicene Creed and the Catechism.
kobotom
Perhaps it is splitting hairs, but Scalfari didn't interview 'the Vatican', he interviewed his good friend Pope Francis. Would it be too much to ask for Pope Francis to 'forcefully deny' his 'friend's' claims? Then again, actions speak louder than words....
advoluntas@aol.com
Sure...like I trust the homoheretics at the Vatican. No faith left.
St Michael the Archangel defend us in battle
