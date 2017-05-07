Vatican Councilor: “Some of the Saints Were Gay”

Picture: Obianuju Ekeocha on "Twitter", #newsBakaoqzfta

The American Jesuit James Martin, a notorious promoter of homosexualism, imagines on Facebook “gay saints”. Martin is a councillor for the Vatican Secretariat for Communications.His words on Facebook: “A certain percentage of humanity is gay, and so were most likely some of the saints. You may be surprised when you get to heaven to be greeted by LGBT men and women” - Martin believes.True Catholic saints have called homosexuality “a special deformity" and a „gateway of demons“.