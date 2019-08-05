Benedict XVI Wanted to Receive Monsignor Livio Melina

Benedict XVI wished to receive the ex-president of the former John Paul II Institute in Rome, Monsignor Livio Melina, on August 1, "Catholic News Agency" reported.
Melina was the Institute's president from 2006 to 2016. Although he has impeccable academic credentials, he was recently fired as a professor.
Before becoming a professor, Melina collaborated with Cardinal Ratzinger at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. The two had a close relationship. Ratzinger personally wanted him to take over a position at the John Paul II Institute in 1991.
But Melina became a victim of Pope Francis’ wrath after his Institute had opposed Francis' heretical Amoris Laetitia.
#newsKauqnmnnfi
Clicks300
- Report
Social networks