Clicks128
Dubia Cardinals: "Homosexual Agenda" Protected In Church By "Climate of Complicity"
An Open Letter to the presidents of the Bishops' Conferences was published by the two surviving Dubia Cardinals Burke and Brandmüller.
Their addressees are currently gathered for the Vatican abuse summit.
The two cardinals warn that clerical abuses are "part of a much greater crisis". They identify it as "the plague of the homosexual agenda" which is protected within the Church "by a climate of complicity."
They find the roots of this in moral relativism that denies the existence of a moral law without exceptions.
Correcting Pope Francis, they clarify that the abusers' fault rest "in having gone away from the truth of the Gospel" not in a [vage] "abuse of power" which Francis brands as "clericalism".
#newsOefeijfecy
Their addressees are currently gathered for the Vatican abuse summit.
The two cardinals warn that clerical abuses are "part of a much greater crisis". They identify it as "the plague of the homosexual agenda" which is protected within the Church "by a climate of complicity."
They find the roots of this in moral relativism that denies the existence of a moral law without exceptions.
Correcting Pope Francis, they clarify that the abusers' fault rest "in having gone away from the truth of the Gospel" not in a [vage] "abuse of power" which Francis brands as "clericalism".
#newsOefeijfecy