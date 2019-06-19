All Signs Are Pointing To Reckless Abolition of Celibacy

Clerical Celibacy is a "discipline", not a "doctrine" [as if the Vatican would take "doctrine" more seriously than "disciplin"], radical Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the general secretary of the Bishops' Synod said at a June 17 press conference about the Amazonian Synod.In order to play "conservative", Baldisseri cited a "decision" of the conservative Benedict XVI to allow married Anglican clergy who become Catholic to be ordained Catholic priests. In reality, this provision goes back to the controversial Pope Paul VI.Asked why the term "viri probati" was dropped from the Instrumentum Laboris of the Synod, Baldisseri said that “the term has been a bit abused”.