“Do you like Pope Francis?” – Italian Minister: “Let’s say I prefer Cardinal Burke”

liberoquotidiano.it

Since June 1, Lorenzo Fontana is the Italian Minister of Family.In November 2016, he toldthat he impressed his future wife Emilia at her first visit to Verona by taking her to the Old Latin Mass.To the question whether he is "ultra-Catholic" Fontana replied, “I try to be Catholic. It is not easy.”Asked, if he likes Pope Francis, Fontana said, “Let’s say that I prefer Cardinal Burke.”The Vatican would have preferred that the pro-gay, pro-abortion ex-Communists would have won the Italian elections.