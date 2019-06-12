Sad Funeral of Persecuted Pastor (Pictures)

Above left:

The late underground Bishop Stephanus Li Side, 92, of Tianjin, China, was buried on June 8, AsiaNews.it writes.Police worked overtime in order to stifle any show of respect because he was not recognized by the Communist.The bishop was placed in a glass casket. Only regime priests were allowed into the funeral parlor. When they were leaving, some faithful called them traitors.Ordinary Catholics came from all over the diocese to express their condolences. Eventually the staff closed the facility “for safety reasons.”Underground Auxiliary Bishop Shi Hongzhen who is not allowed to present himself as a bishop, visiting at the hospital.The bishop’s remains were cremated by order of the regime. Mainly regime priests with no ties to Li Side, were allowed into the cemetery. They angered the faithful when on their way out they were seen chatting and laughing.