Cardinal Kasper: Francis Ready To Abolish Celibacy

If the eight bishops’ conferences of the Amazonian region will ask Pope Francis during the October Amazonian Synod to abolish celibacy, “the pope, in my opinion, would in principle be ready to do so”, Cardinal Walter Kasper told fr.de (May 27).

Kasper said that Francis will [pro forma] hear the bishops and their arguments, and then decide.

This is not how Francis has run the synods so far. Rather, the results were decided beforehand, independently from the opinions expressed by the bishops during the synods.

Those who cause scandal will end up burning forever in hell. Lord save us from these homoheretics.
