Priest in Chasuble Enters Church Riding Bull

Father Marco José entered his parish church on January 13 riding a bull and wearing Mass attire and a cowboy hat before “presiding” a new rite eucharist.The stunt took place in João Monlevade, Brazil during a novena in preparation of the feast of Saint Sebastian.The ride started off in the small Saint Sebastian subsidiary church and ended in the parish church. José first rode a horse, but for the entrance into the church and down the aisle he changed to a bull.In November 2018 Itabira-Fabriciano Bishop Marco Aurélio Gubiotti appointed José as episcopal vicar for the local area.