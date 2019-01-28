Language
Priest in Chasuble Enters Church Riding Bull

Father Marco José entered his parish church on January 13 riding a bull and wearing Mass attire and a cowboy hat before “presiding” a new rite eucharist.

The stunt took place in João Monlevade, Brazil during a novena in preparation of the feast of Saint Sebastian.

The ride started off in the small Saint Sebastian subsidiary church and ended in the parish church. José first rode a horse, but for the entrance into the church and down the aisle he changed to a bull.

In November 2018 Itabira-Fabriciano Bishop Marco Aurélio Gubiotti appointed José as episcopal vicar for the local area.

