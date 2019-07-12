Brutal Media Attack on “Brutal” Bishop

The French oligarch newspaper LeFigaro.fr (July 10) launched a brutal attack against Avignon Archbishop Jean-Pierre Cattenoz, 73.Cattenoz is confronted with the usual modernist accusation of being a "prelate of discord." The newspaper wants Pope Francis to send Cattenoz into an early retirement.It accuses him of a “brutal character,” “mistreating” people, moving priests “ruthlessly,” "not supporting inter-religious dialogue," and not considering Muslims as "welcome."Given the present Roman party line, Cattenoz is also accused of “neglecting the poor."The reason: The Archbishop initiated criminal proceedings to obtain the expulsion of illegal immigrants who illegally moved into diocesan premises in Avignon.