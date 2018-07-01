Clicks35
Had Marx and Francis a Noisy Quarrel?
Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx met Pope Francis privately on June 11. They talked about intercommunion apparently arguing so loudly that their voices were heard in the next room.
This allegation was published by the anti-church journalist Thomas Seiterich writing on the German bishops’ webpage katholisch.de (June 28). Seiterich speaks about a quarrel ("Krach") between Marx and Francis.
According to Seiterich, Marx also presented Francis with statements of "high-ranking conservative circles" in order to explain to him "the public consequences of his zigzag course."
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Salvador García Bardón, CC BY-NC, #newsJkjdygjmou
