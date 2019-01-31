Don Bosco's Dream: A String Of Hail Marys Against The Snake

He took me to a meadow alongside the playground and pointed to a huge, ugly snake, over twenty feet Iong, coiled in the grass. Frightened, I wanted to run off, but the stranger held me back. “Get closer and take a good look,” he said.



“What?” I gasped. “Don’t you realize that monster could spring on me and

gobble me up in no time?”

“Don’t be afraid! Nothing of the sort will happen. Just come with me.

We stretched the rope and then snapped it across the snake’s back. The monster immediately sprang up and struck at the rope, but, as it did so, it ensnared itself as in a noose.

Within a few moments he opened the box. We looked in and were astounded to see the rope shaped into the words Ave Maria.



“How did that happen?” I asked.

“The snake,” the man replied, “is a symbol of the devil, whereas the rope stands for Ave Maria or, rather, the Rosary, a succession of Hail Marys with which we can strike, conquer, and destroy all of hell’s demons.”

