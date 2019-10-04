German Bishop In Full Liturgical Vestment On Roller Coaster

Munich Auxiliary Bishop Rupert Graf zu Stolberg-Stolberg, 49, five priests and altar servers took a free roller coaster ride on September 27 after zu Stolberg had blessed the facility which is part of the Munich Oktoberfest, a beer festival.The clergy was dressed in full liturgical attire. Before, zu Stolberg had presided a Eucharist for the Oktoberfest. This was the fifth such liturgy since 1956.The attendees were sitting at decorated beer tables (picture below). Under "normal circumstances" chasubles are rarely worn in Germany.