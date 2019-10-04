German Bishop In Full Liturgical Vestment On Roller Coaster

Munich Auxiliary Bishop Rupert Graf zu Stolberg-Stolberg, 49, five priests and altar servers took a free roller coaster ride on September 27 after zu Stolberg had blessed the facility which is part of the Munich Oktoberfest, a beer festival.
The clergy was dressed in full liturgical attire. Before, zu Stolberg had presided a Eucharist for the Oktoberfest. This was the fifth such liturgy since 1956.
The attendees were sitting at decorated beer tables (picture below). Under "normal circumstances" chasubles are rarely worn in Germany.
