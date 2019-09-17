Cardinal Marx Gives the Vatican the Finger: “Germany Helps Leading The Church”

Obedience is something for dummy Conservatives, not for Munich Cardinal Marx, the president of the German bishops.
On September 4, Marx received a letter from Cardinal Ouellet, the Prefect of the Congregation for Bishops.
Ouellet told him that a planned German Synod (“Synodal Way”) is “contrary to instructions from Pope Francis” and should be stopped because it regards matters for which a local Church is not competent.
Bit in a September 12 letter, Marx gave Ouellet the finger informing him that the Synod will continue as planned. In order to produce more damage, he leaked the letter to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
In the letter, Marx openly admits his intention to call into doubt infallible Church teaching, “I cannot see why questions about which the Magisterium has made determinations should be withdrawn from any debate.”
The Synod's results will be helpful for the Universal Church “on a case-by-case basis," Marx believes.
The Synod is designed to push for four abuses that have already ruined the Protestants: a disempowerment of the clergy, abolishing celibacy for bishops and priests, encouraging homosexual fornication, and inventing priestesses.
Marx insists that “countless believers in Germany” are pushing for this.
He should also have said that “countless believers in Germany” - 72% according to a 2019 study - do not believe in Christ's bodily resurrection.
