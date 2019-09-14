Religious Leaders Call for Eradication of Homosexual Fornication

Dereje Negash, a group affiliated with the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, criticized the Ethiopian government's indifference contributed to the spreading of gay-propaganda in the country.The group therefore asks the government to adopt stricter laws to punish homosexual fornication, writes AgenceCamerounPresse.com (September 9).Ethiopian law provides for sentences of up to 15 years' imprisonment for homosexual fornication. Ethiopia is a deeply religious society, divided between Christianity and Islam.Last June, religious leaders opposed an American travel agency which claims to be the only gay travel agency in the world and wanted to visit historical sites in Ethiopia.Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Pentecostalist, has not yet spoken out about the problem, likely because he is afraid of his Western masters.