Pope Francis: Less Theology – More Politics

Tagespost

The reign of Pope Francis is characterized by “less theology and more diplomacy” according to the conservative German newspaper(January 10).This implies for the paper that the cardinals who used to be close to Benedict XVI, are fading away.The paper names the cardinals Pell, Burke, Cañizares, Ouellet, Müller and Sarah. To this list the following cardinals who are titulars in dioceses must be added, Bagnasco, Cipriani, Dolan, Eijk, Erdö. Scola was removed as soon as he reached the retirement age.