Priest: "I Always Carry My Condom Ready If Necessary"
On Thursday, Spanish born Father Tomás Herrera who works in Mexico, stated in an interview with Proyecto Puente that he considers himself “free” in his sexual life: “I always carry my condom ready if necessary.” Herrera admits to the newspaper that he has had sexual relations in the past but never used a condom until now.
In the meantime, the archdiocese of Hermosillo, Mexico, apologised, reports mexiconewsdaily.com. It will investigate the matter and decide about consequences.
Picture: Tomás Herrera, Proyecto Puente, #newsZvqjkjaqgp
