Final Synod Document “Already Written”

The bulk of the Youth Synod’s final document is "already written”, Edward Pentin has confirmed what Gloria.tv has already written Pentin criticised on NCRegister.com (October 6) a “lack of transparency” like “the absence of a mid-term report, and ambiguities over voting procedures at the end of the synod.”Pentin believes that the Synod will be used as a vehicle for introducing gay ideology into the Church.