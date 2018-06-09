Clicks22
Bishops All Over The World Feel "Patronized" By German Money Church - Cardinal Müller
Voices from all over the world complain about the German bishops’ pretence to be “pacemaker" and "teacher” for the universal Church, Cardinal Gerhard Müller has stated.
Talking to the German daily Passauer Neue Presse (June 9), he said that many bishops feel “patronized” by the Germans.
Further, he criticized how the German bishops attack each other.
Müller pointed out that it can’t be the goal of ecumenism that some Catholics and Protestants fraternize while, at the same time, "new divisions" arise among Catholics.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Raimond Spekking, CC BY-SA, #newsKlfswunlfd
