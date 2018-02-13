Clicks888
Another German Bishop Condones Gay Pseudo-Marriages
Pallottine Father Siegfried Modenbach who is active in Dortmund, Germany, has blessed two gay-pseudo marriages in the past.
Evangelisch.de (February 6) points out that archbishop Hans-Josef Becker of Paderborn knows about this scandal but has not taken action.
Now, Modenbach feels encouraged by recent scandalous statements of German bishops in favour of sacrilegious gay blessings.
Picture: Hans-Josef Becker, © Fotoarchiv Pressestelle Erzbistum Paderborn, CC BY-SA, #newsVjlyiovkhf
Evangelisch.de (February 6) points out that archbishop Hans-Josef Becker of Paderborn knows about this scandal but has not taken action.
Now, Modenbach feels encouraged by recent scandalous statements of German bishops in favour of sacrilegious gay blessings.
Picture: Hans-Josef Becker, © Fotoarchiv Pressestelle Erzbistum Paderborn, CC BY-SA, #newsVjlyiovkhf