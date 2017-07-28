클릭 수81
Vatican Archbishop: Pope Francis "Allowed" Holy Communion for Adulterers
Vatican Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia interprets Amoris Laetitia as “sacramental integration” of people “in irregular situations”, he told The Catholic Miscellany. Paglia calls for “new” ways of living in Catholic communities and of “more room for pastoral concern”.
Paglia's position contradicts the Gospel, the letters of Saint Paul and the whole of Catholic tradition and creates another "Church".
Picture: Vincenzo Paglia, #newsUxkoqgeqcg
