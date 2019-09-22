Dead Priest: No Accident but “Murder”

Polish-born Father Stanislaw Szczepanik didn't die from a bicycle accident but after an attack by unknown perpetrators, a forensic examination discovered.
The autopsy showed wounds incompatible with a simple fall in a place that was not particularly dangerous.
Szczepanik used to take bicycle rides early in the morning. On August 16 he was found in coma on a road in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and taken to hospital at 5:25 a.m.
However, he didn't die from his injuries but from organ harvesting.
Although Szczepanik spent most of his live outside his country, his body was destroyed in fire to bring what remained, back to Poland.
