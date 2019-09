Dead Priest: No Accident but “Murder”

Polish-born Father Stanislaw Szczepanik didn't die from a bicycle accident but after an attack by unknown perpetrators, a forensic examination discovered.The autopsy showed wounds incompatible with a simple fall in a place that was not particularly dangerous.Szczepanik used to take bicycle rides early in the morning. On August 16 he was found in coma on a road in Ponce, Puerto Rico, and taken to hospital at 5:25 a.m.However, he didn't die from his injuries but from organ harvesting.Although Szczepanik spent most of his live outside his country, his body was destroyed in fire to bring what remained, back to Poland.