Protests Announced During Visit of Francis in Chile

A group of Mapuche will protest the January visit of Pope Francis in Chile, writes La Nación (December 28). According to the group the place chosen to celebrate a “Mass for the Progress of the People” in the city of Temuco belongs to them.A Mapuche representative told the newspaper, “The crime of genocide was committed here by the Chilean and Argentinean State, and Mapuche territory was occupied and confiscated. "He added, “Pope Francis will surely ask for forgiveness, but we do not want him to repeat John Paul II's plea for forgiveness or [Chile president] Michelle Bachelet's unapologetic plea, but one aimed at compensating the victims of the occupation of the territory.”