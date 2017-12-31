Clicks430
Protests Announced During Visit of Francis in Chile
A group of Mapuche will protest the January visit of Pope Francis in Chile, writes La Nación (December 28). According to the group the place chosen to celebrate a “Mass for the Progress of the People” in the city of Temuco belongs to them.
A Mapuche representative told the newspaper, “The crime of genocide was committed here by the Chilean and Argentinean State, and Mapuche territory was occupied and confiscated. "
He added, “Pope Francis will surely ask for forgiveness, but we do not want him to repeat John Paul II's plea for forgiveness or [Chile president] Michelle Bachelet's unapologetic plea, but one aimed at compensating the victims of the occupation of the territory.”
Picture: Marcha Mapuche, © David Suazo Quintana, CC BY-NC, #newsPgkayunqal
