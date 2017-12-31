Language
Clicks
430
en.news

Protests Announced During Visit of Francis in Chile

A group of Mapuche will protest the January visit of Pope Francis in Chile, writes La Nación (December 28). According to the group the place chosen to celebrate a “Mass for the Progress of the People” in the city of Temuco belongs to them.

A Mapuche representative told the newspaper, “The crime of genocide was committed here by the Chilean and Argentinean State, and Mapuche territory was occupied and confiscated. "

He added, “Pope Francis will surely ask for forgiveness, but we do not want him to repeat John Paul II's plea for forgiveness or [Chile president] Michelle Bachelet's unapologetic plea, but one aimed at compensating the victims of the occupation of the territory.”

Picture: Marcha Mapuche, © David Suazo Quintana, CC BY-NC, #newsPgkayunqal
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jim Dorchak
Well Y'all have a reporter living here in CHILE that is CATHOLIC! Me.
Most of this is contrived dribble!
First: The Pope coming to visit Chile (for me and many others) is an Inconvenience and NON Event. Pope Who?
Second: Well over 371 years ago the Mapuche lost their fight with the Spanish invaders. In the year 1641.... THEY LOST. Plain and simple. [this would be like the British saying they … More
Like
More