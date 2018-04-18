Language
BREAKING: Vatican Forbids Communion for Protestants in Germany

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has rejected the plan of the German Bishops to allow Protestants to receive Holy Communion, reports kath.net (April 18).

The bishops voted in February by a large majority in favour of the sacrilege.

However, seven bishops questioned the decision in the Vatican.

Now the Congregation rejected the German idea with the approval of Pope Francis. The negative decision is already sent to the German bishops.

This is a major blow to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the Bishops' Conference and member of Pope Francis' council of cardinals.

Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUoqrfhcceo
petrus100452
caterina: I have the same feeling
Caterina100
I wish I could be elated about this but somehow I sense something off here. I really really hope I’m wrong. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if we see “merciful” changes in the CDF in near future.
Jim Dorchak
I don't buy it!
pmfji likes this. 