Clicks970
BREAKING: Vatican Forbids Communion for Protestants in Germany
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith has rejected the plan of the German Bishops to allow Protestants to receive Holy Communion, reports kath.net (April 18).
The bishops voted in February by a large majority in favour of the sacrilege.
However, seven bishops questioned the decision in the Vatican.
Now the Congregation rejected the German idea with the approval of Pope Francis. The negative decision is already sent to the German bishops.
This is a major blow to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the Bishops' Conference and member of Pope Francis' council of cardinals.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUoqrfhcceo
The bishops voted in February by a large majority in favour of the sacrilege.
However, seven bishops questioned the decision in the Vatican.
Now the Congregation rejected the German idea with the approval of Pope Francis. The negative decision is already sent to the German bishops.
This is a major blow to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the president of the Bishops' Conference and member of Pope Francis' council of cardinals.
Picture: © Mazur, catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUoqrfhcceo