Amazon Bishop: Pentecostalism Is Overrunning The Amazon: Up To 80%

viri probati

Picture: José Luis Azcona of Marajó, #newsSxhwwyozsk

The working document of the Amazon Synod is “far from reality” and presents “false projections,” the retired Bishop José Luis Azcona of Marajó, a diocese in the Amazon River delta, Brazil, told ACI Digital (August 20).Azcona observes that the working document talks nostalgically about an Amazon that does not exist.In some areas a Pentecostal [Protestant] majority reaches 80% and overruns cultures and identities, “This is today’s Amazonian face.” And, "The Amazon is no longer Catholic."Azcona calls sexual child abuse by relatives a widespread reality in the Amazon which the Synod choses to ignore.He also criticized that the document has the tendency of equate the Gospel with indigenous cultures.Regarding married priests, Azcona notices that the meaning of the priesthood in the Amazon but also the entire Church is lost or dead, “Why ordain["proven men"] within a priesthood in crisis?”