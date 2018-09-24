Clicks103
Prominent Bergoglio Archbishop in Troubles
Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan, Italy, the biggest diocese of the world, is in troubles after Father Mauro Galli, 32, was condemned to six years and four month in prison. In December 2011, only month after his ordination, Galli abused the 15-year-old Alessandro, a teenager with learning difficulties.
Galli’s parish-priest immediately informed Delpini who at the time was an auxiliary bishop and the episcopal vicar responsible for the area. As a consequence Galli was moved to another parish.
Milan diocese justified this move with the argument that at the time nobody was speaking about [homosexual] “abuse”. Only in July 2014 the family of the victim presented a new version of the facts and submitted a complaint to the police.
However, in October 2014 Delpini told the police that Galli’s parish-priest, Father Carlo Mantegazza had told him that Alessandro had “reported alleged sexual abuses carried out by Father Galli" [while the boy was staying over night in Galli's presbytery].
Being a liberal, Delpini has the protection of the oligarch media and the Church establishment. Pope Francis even personally named him as member of the upcoming Synod on the Youth.
Picture: Mario Delpini, © wikicommons, #newsMszaxfxkzr
