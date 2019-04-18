Clicks34
Lent Alms For Gloria.tv By Holy Saturday

Gloria.tv lives from those alms we receive from our friends. Thanks to all of you, who make our mission possible.

We would be infinitely grateful if you can consider supporting us with a symbolic alms. We depend on you.

We ask you for God's sake for a Holy Week donation (in Euro). Use:
- a Credit Card or Paypal transfer via kindful
- a bank transfer to the bank account:
IBAN AT67 6000 0102 1003 6488
BIC BAWAATWW

To all our users:
Pray for Gloria.tv! We wish you a blessed and holy Easter! Christus vere surrexit!

