15,000 People Urge NC State University to CLOSE Down Satanic Club

Under the title of Satanic Students at North Carolina State, the club holds weekly meetings on campus "where newcomers can learn about Satanism."
The club is listed by the university as something normal. But Satanism is destructive, not normal. And you and I must not sit idle and allow the forces of darkness to destroy our One Nation Under God.
So please sign your petition to help CLOSE DOWN the Satanic student club.
The more God and His holy Law are pushed aside and ridiculed, the more Satan gains ground to deceive and ensnare souls in his dark web of sacrilege and blasphemy.
St. John defines who the devil really is: "He was a murderer from the beginning and does not stand in truth, because there is no truth in him. When he tells a lie, he speaks in character, because he is a liar and the father of lies" (John 8:44).
Stand with those who love God.
Join this peaceful protest.
