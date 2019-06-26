Will Womanizer Be Consecrated Bishop in Lima?

Different bishops try to stop the nomination of Peru Father Ricardo Augusto Rodrìguez Alvarez, a parish-priest, as Lima auxiliary bishop.
According to InfoVaticana.com (June 26) Rodrìguez is alleged to have an affair with a married woman of Colombian origin whose marriage is in troubles.
Lima Archdiocese is headed by the modernist, Archbishop Carlos Castillo, a recent Francis nomination.
It seems that the warnings are not heeded and Rodrìguez will be consecrated on July 6.
In a letter which InfoVaticana.com saw, Rodriguez promises his concubine that he would leave the priesthood a few days before being proposed as the new Lima auxiliary bishop.
