Benedict XVI: The Church is a Capsizing Boat

During the funeral of the late Cardinal Joachim Meisner on July 15 in Cologne, Germany, an address of the former Pope Benedict XVI was read. Meisner was one of the four Dubia cardinals. The day before his death he spoke with Benedict on the phone.Benedict remembers that it was not easy for Meisner to retire as an archbishop "especially in a time, when the Church needs in an especially urgent way shepherds who resist the dictatorship of the zeitgeist, and live and think very decidedly out of the Faith."According to Benedict, in the last period of his life Meisner was able to find a profound certainty "that the Lord does not leave his Church, even though the boat is sometimes filled with water, almost to the point of capsizing."