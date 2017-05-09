Francis Effect? „Women Celebrate Mass in Portugal“

In Portugal women start replacing priests at Sunday services. They read the Gospel, preach and distribute Communion. „Conexao Jornalismo“ claimed on April 12 that „women celebrate mass in Portugal“ only since Pope Francis.One of these women is the divorcee Claudia Rocha (31). She leads services on Sunday in the church of Carrapatelo near Reguengos de Monsaraz, southeast Portugal.The news agency AFP explained on April 11: „Other countries such as Germany, France, Switzerland and the USA have already such celebrations without a priest“.