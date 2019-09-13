Occupational Therapy: Vatican Carries Out [Mock?] Attack Against German Synod

A prospective synod organized by the German bishops and considered by them to be "binding" has not ecclesiological validity, Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, wrote in a September 4 letter to Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx.
Ouellet stresses that such a synod cannot change the teaching and discipline of the universal Church, CatholicNewsAgency.com (September 12) reports.
The Vatican added a canonical assessment, signed by Archbishop Filippo Iannone, the head of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts.
Iannone explains that the synod violates canonical norms because the themes envisaged - “sexual morality”, “form of priestly life,” “women in Church ministries” - do affect the universal Church.
According to him, this is not - as claimed by the Germans - a synod about regional pastoral themes, but a sort of particular council which is illegitimate without Vatican approval.
However, experience shows that the rich German bishops have no reason to take these statements seriously, because Vatican bureaucrats are known for changing their opinions like other people change their underwear.
Picture: Marc Ouellet, #newsAsccqmtouj
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks