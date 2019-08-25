Rejection of Pell Appeal Puts Australia on Trial

The rejection of Martyr Cardinal Pell’s appeal calls into “the gravest doubt" the quality of Australia's justice,” George Weigel wrote on FirstThings.com (August 21).He points out that “there was absolutely no corroboration of his charges” and that “the entire scenario of the alleged abuse is implausible in the extreme.”There is something “seriously wrong” with criminal law in the state of Victoria, “where legal process now bears a parlous resemblance to what prevailed in the Soviet Union under Stalin,” Weigel analyzes,“Reasonable people will wonder whether it’s safe to travel, or do business, in a social and political climate in which mob hysteria similar to that which sent Alfred Dreyfus to Devil’s Island can manifestly affect juries.”