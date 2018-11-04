Novena to St. Gertrude November 7th –November 15th

The Litany of St. Gertrude the GreatAntiphon : Lord Jesus! In union with that love which drew Thee down upon earth and caused Thee to fulfill the work of our Redemption, I offer Thee this prayer.Lord, have mercy.Lord, have mercy, Christ, have mercy.Christ, have mercy,Lord, have mercy.Lord, have mercy, Christ, hear us.Christ, graciously hear us.God the Father of Heaven, have mercy on us.God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.God the Holy Ghost, have mercy on us.Holy Trinity, One God, have mercy on us.Holy, Mary, pray for us.All ye holy choirs of Angels, pray for us.All ye Saints and Elect of God, etc.Saint Gertrude,Thou chaste virgin,Thou beloved daughter of the Heavenly Father,Thou chosen bride of Jesus Christ,Thou temple of the Holy Ghost,Thou joy of the Holy Trinity,Thou fragrant flower in the hand of Jesus Christ,Thou ever-blooming spring flower, Thou rose without thorns,Thou chaste dove without the stain of sin,Thou earthly seraph,Thou living sanctuary,Thou strong protection of all who venerate thee,Jesus Christ, Spouse of Saint Gertrude,have mercy on us.Through her humility, have mercy on us.Through her charity, etc.Through her untiring patience,Through the ardent love she bore Thee,Through the delight with which Thou didst dwell in her heart,Through the love which Thou hast for her,Through the love with which Thou hast chosen her from eternity,Through the love with which Thou didst so sweetly attract her to Thyself,Through the love with which Thouso delightfully didst unite her to Thyself,Through the love with which Thouso complacently dwelt in her heart,Through the love with which Thou didst endher life with a happy death,Through the love with which Thou hast conferredon her eternal life,Through the love with which Thou lovest andrejoicest all the blessed,Jesus Christ,have mercy on us.Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,Spare us, O Lord.Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,Graciously hear us, O Lord.Lamb of God, Who takest away the sins of the world,Have mercy on us.V. Pray for us, O holy virgin Saint Gertrude,R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ.Let Us Pray.O Lord Jesus, by the love Thou didst bear to the virginal heart of Saint Gertrude and by which Thou hast promised that no sinner who would honor and love her should die a sudden and unprovided death, grant me, I beseech Thee, this grace, and let me so love Thee and repent of my sins that with faith and confidence I may expect a happy death. R. Amen.O God, Who in the heart of the holy virgin Gertrude didst provide for Thyself a pleasing abode, through her merits do Thou cleanse from our hearts every stain of sin and grant that we may enjoy fellowship with her for evermore, through Our Lord Jesus Christ, Thy Son, Who liveth and reigneth with Thee and the Holy Ghost, one God, world without end. R. Amen.Prayer that was prayed by St. Gertrude for all the souls in Purgatory:“Eternal Father, I offer Thee the Most Precious Blood of Thy Divine Son, Jesus, in union with the Masses said throughout the world today, for all the holy Souls in Purgatory. Amen.Our Lord told St. Gertrude the Great that this prayer would release 1,000 Souls from Purgatory each time it is said.The prayer was extended to include living sinners which would alleviate the indebtedness accrued to them during their lives.