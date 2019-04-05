Malta Archbishop: Whiskey Instead Of Wine (Video)

Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Sunday Mass (March 31) in St John’s Co-Cathedral Mass with a chalice containing whiskey.Scicluna noticed the mishap only when he consumed what he believed was the Precious Blood of Christ. But whiskey cannot be consecrated. A concelebrant confirmed the nature of the substance in the chalice.A second chalice on the altar had been filled with wine. Therefore Scicluna finished Mass.According to tvm.com, a sacristan apologised for having mixed up two bottles containing wine or whiskey which were in a cabinet of the sacristy.