Clicks525
en.news
3

Malta Archbishop: Whiskey Instead Of Wine (Video)

Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrated Sunday Mass (March 31) in St John’s Co-Cathedral Mass with a chalice containing whiskey.

Scicluna noticed the mishap only when he consumed what he believed was the Precious Blood of Christ. But whiskey cannot be consecrated. A concelebrant confirmed the nature of the substance in the chalice.

A second chalice on the altar had been filled with wine. Therefore Scicluna finished Mass.

According to tvm.com, a sacristan apologised for having mixed up two bottles containing wine or whiskey which were in a cabinet of the sacristy.

#newsQiajzibfoj

  • Report

  • Social networks

Lalanz
Hell is Hot 🥵
  • Report
Jungerheld
No words...
  • Report
laurelmarycecilia
'mixed up', my eye !!! How can someone pick up one bottle and fill one chalice and THEN go pick up a DIFFERENT bottle ???? If somehow this can be innocently explained, that sacristan should be relieved of duty either as mendacious or as incapable.
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up