Prosecutor Singles Out the Catholic Church

Associated Press

about current cases of abuse

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood is launching an investigation into all eight New York dioceses for potential mishandling of homosexual abuse claims. Underwood is Jewish, belongs to the Democratic party and has sued Donald Trump and his foundation.According to(September 6), she subpoenaed the dioceses Thursday for any documents relevant to allegations.In an open letter, Catholic League's Bill Donohue called Underwoods's decision "manifestly unjust and indefensible":"Are you saying that the sexual abuse of minors is peculiar to Catholic institutions."And: "Imagine what a grand jury investigation of the public schools would find! Will you launch one."For over a decade now the Church in the United States has been one of the safest places for children and young people.