May 25th: The tragic unveiling of Ireland

May 25th, 2018 will remain a day that will stain the memory of Ireland’s previous and glorious civilizational achievements. The passage by referendum of a vote that would remove any protections to the life of the child in the womb is likely unprecedented in human history. Not now, but soon, that vote will haunt many who will come to understand clearly what they have done.It is also the case that the true Ireland remains in the over 700,000 voters who sought to defend the common understanding of justice that built this nation. In them, as in other tragic moments of history, the best of Ireland was still visible. Their perseverance, constancy, and sacrifice on behalf of future generations, as of yet unknown to them, will also be remembered.In their courageous actions and words they sought to preserve their Constitution and preserve right reason against the madness of politicians, much of the press and the unveiling of the harsh reality that even pro-lifers were loathed to consider before the vote—that indeed, there is a vast number of people walking in our midst fully prepared to kill or give consent to the killing of other innocent human beings.It was an unveiling that took place. The referendum of May 25th took stock and served as a measure of Ireland’s humanity and indeed by a large number, it was found wanting. What we discovered is that a vast number of Irish citizens are beyond counsel.The reasons for the loss cannot be attributed to a single cause but it is perhaps worthwhile to reflect on one factor in this great and tragic unveiling: the role and responsibility of the Catholic Church in Ireland.Wisdom and counsel would ordinarily come to the Irish people in two ways: through right faith or through right reason. We now know that hundreds of thousands, in particular, the university students who have been subjected to a vast academic indoctrination, hold in their youthful minds abundant philosophical and theological errors that have rendered them virtually unable to think straight.These young people have been vanquished by the death culture and have lost their ability to hear the voice of reason beckoning them back from the abyss. The youth is hope in Ireland only insofar as they are properly formed, but as Goethe once wrote, “There is nothing more frightful than ignorance in action.”But what else is gravely failing in Ireland? It seems evident that this great unveiling made evident that the call of faith through the Irish Catholic Church is today but a whimper of what is needed to guide the faithful.