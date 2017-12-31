Francis’ Blessing Urbi et Orbi Was Abbreviated

et benedictio Dei omnipotentis, Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti descendat super vos, et maneat semper

et benedictio Dei omnipotentis: Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen

On December 25 Pope Francis omitted a part of the traditional blessing Urbi et Orbi.The official text is:- “may the blessing of Almighty God, the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit come down upon you and remain with you forever.”But Francis said only:- and the blessing of Almighty God: of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”This formula is not wrong, but a sign that Pope Francis, at a certain point, got distracted.