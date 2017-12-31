Language
Francis’ Blessing Urbi et Orbi Was Abbreviated

On December 25 Pope Francis omitted a part of the traditional blessing Urbi et Orbi.

The official text is: et benedictio Dei omnipotentis, Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti descendat super vos, et maneat semper - “may the blessing of Almighty God, the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit come down upon you and remain with you forever.”

But Francis said only: et benedictio Dei omnipotentis: Patris, et Filii, et Spiritus Sancti. Amen - and the blessing of Almighty God: of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”

This formula is not wrong, but a sign that Pope Francis, at a certain point, got distracted.

Joseph a' Christian
Sorting through the unfaithful mess that is Bergoglio- is like carrying a very heavy sack of sand, with many holes in it.

Dr Stuart Reiss
He’s also been distracted when he dressed for the occasion....no papal mozetta?....I’m surprised...usually he’s really thorough.....surely a Pope would ask for every scrap of grace and blessing on his flock.....that he looks after as vicar of his Master....
