Clicks112
“This Is a Calumny” – Neo Cardinal Disclaims
Cardinal elect, Bishop Toribio Ticona Porco, has emphatically denied having a wife and children.
In a letter published on the webpage of the Archdiocese of Cochabamba, Ticona explained that these rumours appeared already in 2011,
“If these accusations persist, I will not have any problem in starting a judicial complaint for slander against those who promote or propagate them.”
As it has become common in such cases, Ticona interprets the accusations as directed not against him but against the person of Pope Francis.
He adds that they come from sources “known for their hostility” against Francis [which sounds a bit like a red herring].
Picture: Toribio Ticona Porco, #newsZvipyuiewo
In a letter published on the webpage of the Archdiocese of Cochabamba, Ticona explained that these rumours appeared already in 2011,
“If these accusations persist, I will not have any problem in starting a judicial complaint for slander against those who promote or propagate them.”
As it has become common in such cases, Ticona interprets the accusations as directed not against him but against the person of Pope Francis.
He adds that they come from sources “known for their hostility” against Francis [which sounds a bit like a red herring].
Picture: Toribio Ticona Porco, #newsZvipyuiewo