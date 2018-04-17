Clicks713
Dutch Bishops: "No Time" For Francis
The Dutch bishops won't celebrate the anniversary of the election of Pope Francis although this has been a long-standing tradition, reports the Nederlands Dagblad (April 17).
For the first time since long, the bishops have cancelled the annual Mass in The Hague, Netherlands.
They informed the Nuncio that they have “no time” to celebrate the event.
