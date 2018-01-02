Do We Need to “Radically Reorient the Catholic Church”? – by Father Reto Nay

In his 2013 pre-conclave intervention, Cardinal Bergoglio did “radically reorient the Catholic Church” according to Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.Writing for the America Magazine (December 29) Cupich adds that Francis “radically rethinks ecclesial life” by calling the Church a field hospital.Cupich continues with buzzwords, “This means placing the needs of others before our own.” Or, “The ‘field hospital church’ is the antithesis of the ‘self-referential church’.”The cardinal seems to like the word “radical” which in his context means “liberal”. The liberal recipe has proven to be a disaster for the Church, not only for the Catholic Church.And which Church is more “self-referential” than the Church that replaces Gospel and Tradition with a trendy, man-made liberal ideology?