Do We Need to “Radically Reorient the Catholic Church”? – by Father Reto Nay

In his 2013 pre-conclave intervention, Cardinal Bergoglio did “radically reorient the Catholic Church” according to Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich.

Writing for the America Magazine (December 29) Cupich adds that Francis “radically rethinks ecclesial life” by calling the Church a field hospital.

Cupich continues with buzzwords, “This means placing the needs of others before our own.” Or, “The ‘field hospital church’ is the antithesis of the ‘self-referential church’.”

The cardinal seems to like the word “radical” which in his context means “liberal”. The liberal recipe has proven to be a disaster for the Church, not only for the Catholic Church.

And which Church is more “self-referential” than the Church that replaces Gospel and Tradition with a trendy, man-made liberal ideology?

Picture: © Antoine Mekary, Aleteia, CC BY-NC-ND
Uncle Joe
Did someone say 'radical'?

How about this for radical?
aderito
Joseph a,Christian i agree with you
Dr Stuart Reiss
I’ll ask Mr. cupich this...Orientate towards what? Whom? If its toward sin and Satan, he and other like minded Bishops are doing a great job...hagan lio...but if you really want to Orientate the Church toward Christ.... then a good start would be to physically turning to the Orient in the Mass..... the source and summit of our worship.....and then ‘see what happens’ .....as Lex orandi Lex credendi...
mariamargarita likes this.
Joseph a' Christian
Their are no liberals or conservatives in the Catholic Church, their are only the faithful and the unfaithful.
We faithful repent when we sin, because we love and revere the Holy Word and His great sacrifice upon the Cross. Of this way, we do good works-bear fruit. The unfaithful are leeches upon the Church. They hate the Laws of Almighty God, they are cowards, using ambiguity and censorship to … More
aderito
Jesus said " if you are not for us you are against us "
Joseph a' Christian likes this.